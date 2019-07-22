Twenty five years ago...

A VIOLENT storm in the Pacific Ocean left a woman fighting for her life in a sinking ship and put her anxious Henley parents through a traumatic 36-hour ordeal. Stan King and his wife Elsie, who live in Makins Road, believed their daughter Shirley Bigden, a former King James College student, was enjoying the first leg of a year-long trip home to England from New Zealand. But an early morning call revealed that her boat had capsized after being hit by a near hurricane.

Shopkeepers have launched a battle to save the Wootton Manor car park in Henley — and their livelihoods. They are being supported by the chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council, Margaret Day, who is urging people to put pen to paper to oppose plans to build flats on the land.

Firefighters at Henley have closed their station social club in the wake of a smoking ban. Oxfordshire County Council has introduced rules forbidding smoking in all its buildings.