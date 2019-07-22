Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Rural District Council has approved in principle an interest-free loan of £1,000 to Sonning Common Primary School parent-teacher association to go towards the cost of a learner swimming pool.

Last quarter it was reported to Oxfordshire County Council that the minister responsible had decided to defer the 1971/72 building programme, which included a new old people’s home at Henley. But a health committee report states that while the Department of Health and Social Security is not entirely happy about the proposed site at Chilterns End, there is no wish to delay its planning and it is prepared to agree to the use of the site adjoining the existing home.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Henley, Councillor and Mrs John Green, were among the guests at a garden party given at Buckingham palace on Thursday last week by the Queen and Duke and Edinbrugh. During the afternoon the couple had the honour of being presented to the Queen Mother who revealed a remarkable knowledge of Henley.