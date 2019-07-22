A hundred years ago...

A MEETING of parishioners was held on July 7 where a committee was elected to make arrangements for celebrating peace on July 19. It was decided, if the amount of subscriptions collected is sufficient, to provide a meat tea for adults and a substantial tea for children. It was also proposed to present children with souvenir cups. A sports committee was also elected and a sum allotted for prizes. Mr H J Page, of Highmoor Farm, has kindly offered the use of his large barn for the tea and a meadows for the sport.

Big efforts are being made to revive Henley Football Club in time for the season in September. The committee has already entered the club for the FA Challenge Cup and Henley has been placed into the 19th division of the qualifying competition. Henley will play away at Maidenhead in the preliminary round on September 27.

A meeting in connection with the Henley United Rowing Club was held at the Little White Hart Hotel on Tuesday, when there was a large attendance. It was the first occasion they had had an opportunity of meeting since 1913 as most of those present had been away at the war.