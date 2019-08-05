A hundred years ago...

THE tar painting on all sections of roads in Henley, amounting to 48,970 yards, has been completed. The 200 tons of Tarmac required for the repair of the main roads are due for delivery at the end of September and the steam roller is booked for the same period. The repair of the other roads, including New Street, will be carried out at the same time. The completion of the gravelling of the Mill Meadows footprint was delayed owing to a shortage of gravel but the surveyor hopes to finish the work at once.

Mr C Clark, the honorary secretary of Henley United Rowing Club, has received instructions from the Lord Chamberlain to be on duty on Monday next at the Cadogan Pier, Chelsea, to receive His Majesty the King. It will be remembered that Mr Clark was one of the watermen who helped to row the King’s barge when His Majesty came to Henley Regatta a few years ago.

Sir Frank Crisp, of Friar Park, Henley, who died on April 29 in his 77th year, left his widow an estate of the gross value of £179.213 12s 9d. His will, dated February 6, 1891, contains fewer than 100 words.