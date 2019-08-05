Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

AT a crowded meeting in Henley town hall, Don Cresswell, honorary secretary of the Chiltern Society’s rights of way group, gave some horrifying figures on the state of the local rights of way. Out of 628 paths in the Henley and part of Bullingdon rural districts, 308 were obstructed in some way by ploughing, crops, artificial obstructions, overgrowth and other deterrents.

A total of 150 members of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, some from as far as Cumberland Yorkshire and Scotland, attended a herd walk at Remenham Farm on Thursday last week to see John Cridlan’s renowned Maisemore herd, which was started in 1932 when the owner moved to the area.

The bells of St Mary’s Church in Henley were rung for the 10am service on Sunday by 10 members of the Society of Roving Ringers. They were spending a cycling weekend in the Thames Valley and on Saturday rung at Beaconsfield, Cookham and Marlow before staying the night at Henley youth hostel.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33