Fifty years ago...

AT a crowded meeting in Henley town hall, Don Cresswell, honorary secretary of the Chiltern Society’s rights of way group, gave some horrifying figures on the state of the local rights of way. Out of 628 paths in the Henley and part of Bullingdon rural districts, 308 were obstructed in some way by ploughing, crops, artificial obstructions, overgrowth and other deterrents.

A total of 150 members of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, some from as far as Cumberland Yorkshire and Scotland, attended a herd walk at Remenham Farm on Thursday last week to see John Cridlan’s renowned Maisemore herd, which was started in 1932 when the owner moved to the area.

The bells of St Mary’s Church in Henley were rung for the 10am service on Sunday by 10 members of the Society of Roving Ringers. They were spending a cycling weekend in the Thames Valley and on Saturday rung at Beaconsfield, Cookham and Marlow before staying the night at Henley youth hostel.