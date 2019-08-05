Ten years ago...

PUPILS of Gillotts School in Henley are to launch an initiative to raise the profile of the youth of Henley. They have hired the River & Rowing Museum for a six-hour conference in a bid to forge closer links between young people and the community. Representatives of Student Voice, which is made up of Gillotts pupils, have organised the event.

The first winner of our Henley Heroes award is a woman who has devoted the last two years of her life to caring for her disabled husband. Barbara Maynard, of Vicarage Road, has taken care of husband Terry, a 68-year-old retired plumber, since he suffered a severe stroke. Mrs Maynard, 69, was nominated for the award by her mother-in-law, Joyce Maynard, of Crisp Road.

Henley is “worse than London” for violence and antisocial behaviour, it was claimed this week. James Lambert, 39, of Friday Street, has called on residents to back him in his bid to keep the police station in Greys Road operating out of hours. Mr Lambert’s call comes after 28 people were arrested in the town during the week of Henley Royal Regatta.