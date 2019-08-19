Ten years ago...

A WOMAN says she has been made a prisoner in her own home by rats. Barbara Fenn is refusing to use her back garden in The Close, Henley, until her infestation has been cleared. The 74-year-old grandmother blames South Oxfordshire District Council’s new wheelie bins for the problem.

Thousands of people attended the Spitfire Proms at Stonor Park on Saturday. The traditional concert performed by the English National Orchestra featured rousing anthems and flag-waving by the crowd and was heralded by an aerial display by a Mark IX Kent Spitfire. At the mansion house the previous evening, pianist Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra performed with singer Ruby Turner.

Organisers of the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are celebrating the end of two years of hurt. Last year’s rain-spoiled event made a loss of £10,000 after entries fell by a quarter. In 2007, the event was washed out altogether, By contrast, hundreds of people basked in sunshine on the banks of the Thames for this year’s regatta last Friday and Saturday, with some families pitching tents and enjoying picnics.