Twenty five years ago...

PLANS for a Sainsbury’s store and housing at Caversham Lakes have hit the parish of Eye and Dunsden. Still reeling from news of Redland’s gravel extraction plans for Sonning Eye and the Local Government Commission’s third Thames bridge proposal, the parish now has the prospect of another major development on its doorstep.

Silk dresses and straw boaters, alfresco launches with ginger beer and smoked salmon sandwiches — these make the annual Thames Traditional Boat Rally one of the most elegant occasions on the boating calendar. The 17th annual rally was held as usual at Fawley Meadows in Henley at the weekend. Organisers welcomed more than 150 launches, cruisers, canoes, punts, steam and sail boats, including a contingent of five from Italy.

The Henley Society is calling for “the full story” behind the buy-out of the shop GDS to be revealed. It claims the reasons for decisions over the town’s parking arrangements have been obscured by South Oxfordshire District Council and the cost to the council taxpayers has not been fully explained. The shop is to be demolished to make way for about 50 spaces.