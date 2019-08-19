Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

PLANS for a Sainsbury’s store and housing at Caversham Lakes have hit the parish of Eye and Dunsden. Still reeling from news of Redland’s gravel extraction plans for Sonning Eye and the Local Government Commission’s third Thames bridge proposal, the parish now has the prospect of another major development on its doorstep.

Silk dresses and straw boaters, alfresco launches with ginger beer and smoked salmon sandwiches — these make the annual Thames Traditional Boat Rally one of the most elegant occasions on the boating calendar. The 17th annual rally was held as usual at Fawley Meadows in Henley at the weekend. Organisers welcomed more than 150 launches, cruisers, canoes, punts, steam and sail boats, including a contingent of five from Italy.

The Henley Society is calling for “the full story” behind the buy-out of the shop GDS to be revealed. It claims the reasons for decisions over the town’s parking arrangements have been obscured by South Oxfordshire District Council and the cost to the council taxpayers has not been fully explained. The shop is to be demolished to make way for about 50 spaces.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33