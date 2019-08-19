Fifty years ago...

HEAVY rain badly hit the attendance at Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta on Saturday. Although entries were up on the previous year, so small was the attendance that the number of competitors in the 14 events must have outnumbered the spectators.

The South Oxfordshire Riding Club beat many larger clubs to win the first National Riding Club Championship at Hickstead on Monday last week. The club stood equal to Hawley Riding Club with a zero score in the second round and there had to be a final jump-off against the clock, which was won by the South Oxfordshire club with four faults to Hawley’s 20. The riders attributed their success to jumping as a team.

The executive committee of the Henley Liberals met on Monday to discuss the implications of the Maud Report on the reform of local government. Arthur Giles, the prospective parliamentary candidate, opened by saying that Liberals must give the report detailed and objective consideration. It was natural for local councillors to resent being abolished but all would agree that some reform was needed, he said.