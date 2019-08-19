A hundred years ago...

THE decision of the committee to hold a regatta at Wargrave this year was a happy one and proved to be a fitting termination to the peace rejoicings which have recently taken place in the parish. Entries were numerous so that a number of heats had to be decided on the eve of Saturday’s regatta. The weather on the day was absolutely perfect and the bank was packed with spectators and the river teemed with craft of every description.

The announcement of the private sale of Friar Park and its grounds saved the time of many agents and others, even if it deprived some of an excuse for a pleasant day at Henley on Saturday. The contract of sale was signed late on Friday on the eve of auction. The purchaser is Mr P V David, of London. We believe the amount of the purchase money was somewhere in the region of £75,000.

Members of the Henley Lads’ Brigade have this week been enjoying their 10th summer camp by the sea, which has been held by the company since its foundation in 1907. The camp is situated at Hengistbury Head, a very prominent headland at the eastern end of Bournemouth Bay.