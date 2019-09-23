A hundred years ago...

THE junction of Bell Street and New Street in Henley was the scene of a shocking accident on Friday morning, resulting in the death of a cyclist named Frederick Crowe, foreman on the estate of Mrs Rhodes at Hennerton, Wargrave. It appears that the unfortunate man had cycled into Henley on business and was proceeding along Bell Street when a tractor behind him struck the back wheel of his bicycle and knocked him and the machine underneath.

His Majesty the King of the Belgians has been pleased to award Harold Watts, fourth son of Mr and Mrs Joshua Watts, of Henley, the Croix Civique de Iere Classe in recognition of services rendered while serving with the Friends Ambulance Unit. He was stationed at Ypres 1914-15 and at Courtrai 1918, working on behalf of distressed civilians.

About 120 wounded soldiers from the Reading hospitals were the guests of Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Friday afternoon. They made the journey in the Britannia on which was a small but very efficient orchestra, which assisted materially in promoting the enjoyment of the trip.