Fifty years ago...

THE tobacconist shop of A Lewis & Co, on the corner of Market Place and Bell Street in Henley, was robbed of about 67,000 cigarettes at about 7.30pm on Wednesday. Three men were seen to get out of a green van with a roll-up door. They obviously had a duplicate key since they simply undid the lock on the shop door, walked in and threw the entire cigarette stock into sacks, which they put in the van before locking up again and leaving.

At about 5am on Saturday, Gillian Mackenzie, secretary of the Henley Show, rang to get a weather forecast and was told that a deluge of rain was expected in the afternoon. The rain didn’t come but about 5,000 people did and the show was as successful and enjoyable as ever.

Flt Lt R B Johnson and his wife were guests last Monday evening at the world premiere of the film The Battle of Britain. Afterwards they were guests at a supper party in the Guildhall. During the battle, Flt Lt Johnson completed more than 100 operational sorties from aerodromes east of London as a Spitfire fighter pilot. For the past 12 years he has been headmaster of Sonning Common Primary School.