Twenty five years ago...

BURGLARS left a trail of destruction in Henley after breaking into numerous homes off Reading Road, including Hamilton Avenue, St Mark’s Road and Vicarage Road, last Thursday and Friday. They escaped with property worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Drivers speeding down Greys Road in Henley are being caught by hi-tech camera equipment at the rate of 50 a day. Offenders heading out of Henley are being snapped at the rate of 20 and 30 offenders an hour. The cameras were installed earlier this year due to the high accident record on the road, where the speed limit is 30mph.

Faxed messages alleging a sex scandal between two teachers and pupils at a Sonning school has baffled and distressed the headmaster and teachers involved. The anonymous faxes claim the teachers at Reading Blue Coat have been carrying on a relationship in front of pupils and even involving some pupils. Local and national newspapers have received the faxes, which have the sender’s number removed and are typewritten on the school’s headed paper with the headmaster’s name in the corner.