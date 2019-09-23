Ten years ago...

GILLOTTS Corner Field in Henley is now a town green, blocking plans to build hundreds of houses on the site. The beauty spot’s new status as a site for public recreation protects it from any development. It follows a campaign by residents and town councillors to protect the field, which is known for its wildflowers and is popular with dog walkers and families. South Oxfordshire District Council had earmarked the land for between 300 and 450 homes.

Celebrities joined theatre enthusiasts for a fund-raising event to launch the Kenton for Keeps campaign. Rodney Bewes, Vince Hill, Rula Lenska, Paul Daniels, Debbie McGee and Christopher Biggins were among the faces at Sunday’s starry lunch in aid of the historic Henley theatre and the Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Taplow. It was held at the riverside home of Alan Pontin, chairman of the theatre’s trustees, and was attended by more than 300 people.

A beautiful sunny day helped attract a record-breaking crowd to this year’s Henley Show. There were 12,000 visitors to Greenlands Farm, Hambleden, causing long queues of traffic so the overflow car park had to be used.