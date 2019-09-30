Twenty five years ago...

A £140,000 package of major road improvements designed to reduce accidents in and around Henley has been revealed by Oxfordshire County Council. The proposals include a pedestrian crossing in Bell Street, a new roundabout on Greys Road, speed-slowing measures on Fair Mile and bend straightening at Span Hill.

Arsonists who started a massive straw blaze have been told they wasted two days of fire service time. Jack Eyston, owner of Mapledurham Estate, lost most of his 1,700 bales of straw in the blaze and said firefighters were at the scene from early on Saturday until dusk on Sunday to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Thieves snatched more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes in a smash and grab raid at a Henley garage on Saturday night. The gang then ignored alarms at the Regatta Service Station in Reading Road to stage an attempted break-in at Henley Hire directly opposite. Security cameras filmed the raiders as they drove on to the Esso garage’s forecourt.