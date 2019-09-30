Fifty years ago...

ROBERT HARDY, the actor best known for his part in the television serial The Toubleshooters, was at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, on Sunday afternoon for an open shoot organised by the Bowmen of Henley. Mr Hardy, himself a keen archer, was among 79 archers to take part. The open shoot used to be an annual affair but some years ago it died out. Now, with more younger members joining the club, it is hoped to revive the custom.

Stanley Savage, of Vicarage Road, Henley, has grown a huge pumpkin. The largest of four, it measures 5ft 2in round the “belly”. The pumpkin began its life in a greenhouse in March and was later transferred to Waterman’s allotments. Mr Savage won’t be eating it though. “I don’t like marrow, so I don’t think I would like pumpkin,” he said

“Just what Henley needs,” declared one of the many shoppers who went to the new Market Place shop Home Centre on Friday. The woman’s reaction was not an isolated one — the owners of the business report that in the first two or three days of trading some lines in stock were cleared.