A hundred years ago...

AT the present time, when one hears and reads so much about the hardships connected with the staple industry of the country — agriculture — it is pleasing to be able to note that agriculturists are sufficiently alive to their interests to produce the best that their land can give. This was clearly evidenced on Wednesday when the annual show in connection with the Henley and District Agricultural Association was revived after a lapse of six years due to the war. The entries were not up to the record of 1913, when they reached 381 but they still numbered 284.

On Thursday last week the scholars attending Holy Trinity Sunday Schools were given their annual treat in a meadow kindly lent by Mr Borlase. An excellent tea was provided and the afternoon and evening were pleasantly passed in sports and other pastimes.

All lovers of football in Henley will be gratified to learn that Mr E H Fox, who in years gone by rendered yeoman service in connection with football in the town and county, has been elected a vice-president of the Oxfordshire Football Association.