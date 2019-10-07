Monday, 07 October 2019

Fifty years ago...

THE King has granted to Arthur O Robins, third son of the late Lloyd Robins, of Overington House, Henley, authority to wear the decoration of the Fourth Class of the Order of the White Elephant, conferred upon him by the King of Siam in recognition of valuable services rendered as a maintenance engineer on the Siamese State railways.

In recognition of his splendid services during the past 16 years at the Slough post office, where he held the position of superintendent, Mr W Hall has been presented with a gold watch, pearl tie pin and gold-mounted cigarette holder on his appointment to the postmastership of Henley.

Police sergeant Green, who has been stationed in Henley for a short time, has been transferred to Goring to take the place of an officer who has retired. His place is being taken by Pc Russell, from Barton, who receives promotion on his appointment.

