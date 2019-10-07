HENLEY firemen were called to free a passenger trapped in a car following a collision with a stationary lorry on the Henley to Reading road about 200 yards from Mill Lane at 10.45am on Tuesday. The fire brigade was called so that the jammed nearside door of the car could be forced open. The driver suffered severe bruising and his passenger needed treatment for facial abrasions.

Jonathan Ashton Dean, 24, of Damer Gardens, Henley, has been recruited by the British Council to the post of assistant lecturer in English at the faculty of agriculture at the University of Libya in Tripoli for two years from September.

Henley police strongly advise all boat owners to remove outboard motors from boats when they are moored for the winter. Two such motors were stolen last week.