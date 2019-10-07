Ten years ago...

TRADERS in Henley have won their fight against a proposed ban on their advertising boards. Some town councillors, including the Mayor, had called for a zero-

tolerance policy towards the street signs, saying they were dangerous to disabled people and the visually impaired. But just days after the Henley Standard highlighted the anger of shopkeepers, restaurateurs and pub landlords, the threat of a ban was lifted.

Thousands of people will attend the third Henley Literary Festival over the weekend. More than 6,000 tickets have been sold for the five-day event, which kicked off last night (Thursday) with a special tribute show to the late Sir John Mortimer and ends on Monday with an appearance by five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave.

Members of Henley Cricket Club witnessed the end of an era as its 77-year-old pavilion was demolished. At exactly 11am on Tuesday, a mechanical digger began tearing into the building at the Brakspear ground in Matson Drive. The windows shattered and walls collapsed as the digger’s scoop made light work of the timber.