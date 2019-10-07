Monday, 07 October 2019

Twenty five years ago...

TRADERS in Henley are being urged to join forces and form nightly street patrols to protect their shops from thieves. Gordon Southward, a shopkeeper and president of Henley Chamber of Trade, wants his members to form an after-dark task force to end the wave of attacks on stores. The patrols would carry mobile telephones and report to police as soon as anything suspicious was spotted.

A lorry load of manure dumped in the car park of the Ferryboat Inn at Whitchurch caused uproar in the village early on Saturday morning. It was sprayed around the outside walls of the pub and over the road, while another load was dumped on Whitchurch toll bridge, where council workers had to be called out to clear it away.

Plans for low-cost housing off Deanfield Road. Henley, have stumbled at the first fence with both residents and town councillors giving the scheme a resounding thumbs down. Residents claim the 19 houses would ruin an estate that is already overdeveloped and congested.

