Ten years ago...

A MAN is putting his Henley home of just two years up for sale because he is sick of violence and antisocial behaviour. Architect George Georgescu, of Gravel Hill, has had his car vandalised twice and on Sunday witnessed a fight on his doorstep. The latest incident, one of several reports of trouble in the early hours, comes as police have stepped up patrols in the town centre at weekends.

The redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in Henley will be delayed. The contract for the community hospital was due to be awarded in April with construction work beginning in June. Building is now unlikely to start before next autumn. The delay means the project will start after the next general election and there are fears the incoming government will rethink the funding of the £20 million

project.

A couple badly injured in a car crash on their first date five years ago have got married. Darren and Faye Ferris, of Peppard Road, Sonning Common, were both left with permanent scarring as a result of the four-car pile-up in July 2004. But they stayed together and last month finally tied the knot.