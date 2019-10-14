Monday, 14 October 2019

Twenty five years ago...

DISGRUNTLED residents have jammed a council switchboard with complaints about the new rubbish collections in Henley. Many claim the town has been scarred by the refuse arrangements which ask householders to dump their waste on the kerbside. They also say the new scheme is unhygienic and has caused problems on the pavements for wheelchair and pushchair users.

A £150,000 project that will provide extra fitness facilities for Henley kicked off this week. Planning permission has now been granted for major work at Henley Rugby Club, which will more than double the size of the existing Marlow Road clubhouse and changing rooms. The project includes a sauna, gym and fitness room, new kitchens and more car parking.

Two Jaguar cars were doused in white paint while they were parked in Greys Road car park in Henley on Thursday last week. The gloss paint was thrown over the driver and passenger doors of one of the cars, causing £500 damage.

