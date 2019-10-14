A hundred years ago...

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
AT a recent distribution of orders and medals at Cowley Barracks by Major-General Sir A B Montagu Stuart-Wortley for bravery in the field, the following local heroes were included: Lance Corporal W J Roberts, of Harpsden Road, Henley, and Private F C Lenzer, from Henley. The latter was killed in action.
Mr W Marshall, photographic artist, of Hart Street, Henley, who has disposed of his business to Mr Bushell, wishes to bid all his friends in Henley and the neighbourhood a cheery goodbye and to tender them his grateful thanks for their generous support for so many years.
Mr W J Borlase, of Wootten Manor, Henley, writes about the state of crops. He says: “Undoubtedly most root crops have greatly benefited where there was a fair plant. The rains have been very helpful to autumn ploughings and cultivations, which may be very valuable in the spring and early summer of 1920 — a good start.”
14 October 2019
