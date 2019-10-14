Fifty years ago...

HER Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother has graciously donated the gift of a small clock to be auctioned at a party to be held at Leander Club on Saturday, October 18 in aid of the National Hunt Injured Jockeys Fund. The champagne party is being entirely organised by the Countess Orrsich and Edward Selwyn.

The death occurred in hospital on Friday after a long illness of Leonard Darnell, former licensee of the Queen’s Head and the Saracen’s Head in Henley, and in between these of the Traveller’s Rest, Caversham. Mr Darnell, who was 64, was a former professional footballer with West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Carlisle.

A Morris lorry went out of control when its roof hit a lime tree in Hamilton Avenue, Henley, on Thursday at 10.40am. The 11ft high lorry hit the next tree down the avenue, wrapping itself around it, by which time its body had been town away from the chassis. The driver was unhurt.