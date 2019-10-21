Twenty five years ago...

PENSIONERS and disabled people could face long stays in Townlands Hospital because there is no money to move them elsewhere. The cash crisis could also mean patients having to go to other hospitals. It will affect mainly elderly patients waiting to go into nursing homes or needing medical help at home. Already one elderly patient’s hopes of a move to a nursing home has been dashed. The bed is free but a last-minute call to the hospital said there was no money to fund her stay there.

A campaign was launched this week to curb the tide of Henley children injured in bicycle accidents and encourage them to wear safety helmets. Between 16 and 20 children every year are admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with head injuries resulting from bicycle accidents.

Stallones nightclub in Henley is to appeal to magistrates after being refused a licence allowing it to stay open an hour later. The club wanted to keep its doors open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays but the district council’s licensing sub-committee declined after receiving letters of objection from three residents and the town council.