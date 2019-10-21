Ten years ago...

A NOTORIOUS Henley bar is set to be closed after its licence was taken away. The White Lotus Sports Bar in Hart Street has been at the centre of complaints by residents about noise and antisocial behaviour since it opened 18 months ago. The police found evidence of licence breaches, including drug taking on the premises, the sale of alcohol to underage teenagers, inadequate staffing and assaults by members of staff on customers.

A church in the grounds of Fawley Court has been given Grade II listed status. St Anne’s Polish Roman Catholic Church was assessed by English Heritage last month. Built in 1973, the church originally served as a chapel for the Marian Fathers, a group of Polish monks, who owned the £22 million Fawley Court for 56 years until selling it to a mystery buyer last year.

Drivers will have to pay twice as much to cross Whitchurch toll bridge after the increase was approved by the Government. The toll will go up from 20p to 40p on Monday, October 26, a 400 per cent increase on the charge in 2004.