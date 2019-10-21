A hundred years ago...

A COLLISION between two motor cars took place yesterday afternoon in Remenham. A car belonging to Mrs Bradish-Ellames, of Greys Court, was turning into Remenham Lane when she was met by a car coming from Aston Rise. A collision was inevitable and both cars were badly damaged but the personal injuries were slight.

The death took place at his residence in Brighton on Sunday night of Edward Berry, 66, who for more than 30 years was coachman and valet to Hugh Mair at Phyllis Court Club in Henley. On Mr Mair’s death Mr Berry became steward to the Liberal Club, where he was much respected and only gave up to retire to what he designated as his “Sea Shell” at Brighton.

The Harvest Festival took place in Harpsden on Sunday and was a great success. The church had been most tastefully decorated by Mrs Brakspear, Mrs and Miss de Coetlogon, Miss D Shorland and Mrs Bayldon. A good supply of fruit, flowers and vegetables was contributed by the parishioners.