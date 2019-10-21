Fifty years ago...

HENLEY detectives are looking for a man who broke into three houses last week and stole articles worth £160. The first break-in occurred on Tuesday, October 7, when three small items were stolen from Morriston in Fair Mile, the home of Mr H J B Taylor. Last Friday, Mr H S Parker returned home to High View in Lambridge Wood Road and found that someone had broken in by smashing a downstairs window pane. Later the same day Alan Holt returned home to neighbouring Toad Hall and found a thief had got in through a fanlight window.

Two Henley fire engines were called to Bolney Road, Shiplake, just before 4pm yesterday, when a diesel engine and some straw caught fire. The engine, believed to be worth about £2,000, was pumping water from a drain into the river and was burnt out. It is thought that a spark from its exhaust may have set light to the straw.

At the Horse of the Year Show on Saturday, the pony of the year was Shandon, belonging to Miss Sarah Commerford and ridden by 11-year-old Julia Corrie, the daughter of Mr and Mrs P Corrie, from Rotherfield Greys, who is a pupil at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.