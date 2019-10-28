A hundred years ago...

THE population of Henley is about 7,000, counting in the surrounding parishes of Shiplake, Harpsden, Greys, Nettlebed, Stonor, Remenham and Hambleden. Probably another two or three thousand can be added to this number. The nearest hospital is at Reading, which is seven-and-a-half miles from Henley. And yet we hear people say that they see no need for a cottage hospital in Henley. The necessity and advantage of a cottage hospital here are so great that only sheer ignorance can account for such a statement.

Mr P V David, the new owner of Friar Park, has intimated his intention to continue the custom of throwing open the magnificent grounds to the public during the summer months. We feel sure that this will be greatly appreciated by residents.

Henley Hockey Club has been restarted and, thanks to the kindness of Mr W J Borlase, a good playing field has been secured at Wootton Manor. The club is open to ladies and gentlemen and it is proposed to engage in practice games up to Christmas after which matches will be arranged. Miss Kibler, the treasurer, will be pleased to receive the names of intending members.