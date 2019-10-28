Monday, 28 October 2019

Ten years ago...

YOUNG people in Henley want more to do, according to a survey. The majority of questionnaires completed by more than 1,500 children aged between 11 and 19 said having more to do was their priority. The Thamesfield Youth Association commissioned the survey as part of the Transforming Henley for Young People Project. About 1,000 students at The Henley College and 500 pupils from Gillotts School took part.

An elderly woman reversed out of her drive in Ancastle Drive, Henley, shot across the road and crashed into the house opposite on Wednesday morning. The woman, who did not want to be named, said the accelerator pedal of her blue Peugeot 306 jammed as she was reversing.

A new affordable housing scheme in Henley has been officially opened by John Howell. The Henley MP, who unveiled a plaque at housing agency Soha’s Quebec Road development on Friday, said there were a lot of people on the housing list “urgently” looking for homes.

