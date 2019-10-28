Twenty five years ago...

A GIRL was chased and pushed to the ground by a man who attempted to drag her into a car in Shiplake on Monday night. Police said the man pulled up alongside the 14-year-old in New Road at about 7.15pm and told her to get into his white car. When she ran off he pursued her, knocking her over in an attempt to pull her into the vehicle. The girl managed to break free and fled.

Two Henley schoolboys were in for a surprise when they found a haul of car badges hidden in a bush by their home. Brothers Ben and Jak Hinton, aged 10 and seven, discovered the 26 badges had been removed from neighbours’ cars in Deanfield Road. “I hope I find some gold next time. That would be more fun,” said Jak.

The bravery of a Henley ambulanceman was recognised when he was picked from 7,000 nominatees to win an award. Brian Richards, 38, from Caversham, won a public bravery award at the Motor Show in Birmingham last week. His chief nominated him after an accident at the Thames and Kennet marina in Playhatch in June, when he jumped into petrol-filled water to rescue a family after their motorboat exploded.