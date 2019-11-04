A hundred years ago...

AT the recent Royal Dairy Show in London, Master Jack Lloyd Robins, the 13-year-old son of Mr E J Robins (one of the South ward candidates in the municipal election), secured second prize and reserve in the milking class. Before Robins was 10, he took a great fancy to farming and Mr W J Borlase, of Wootton Manor Farm, took him in hand in a friendly way.

Among those who were in the cutter which followed Barry in his great sculling match with Alf J Felton on Monday, when the latter won by six lengths, was Henley sculler Jack Arlett. Owing to the rough nature of the water, the cutter was swamped and its occupants took refuge on a barge so Barry had to continue the race without support.

A meeting in connection with the Henley Working Men’s Fishing Club was held at the Carpenters’ Arms on Wednesday evening to see what steps should be taken to revive the club, which had been in abeyance during the period of war. It was unanimously decided to hold a general meeting next Wednesday at 8pm when it is hoped all old members and anyone interested in angling will attend.