Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S almshouses, some of which date back to 1664, are to benefit from the historical exhibition held in the town hall on Tuesday and Wednesday, this being sponsored by Henley Rotary Club to help raise about £11,000 needed to bring the almshouses in Church Avenue up to modern standards.

Half of Henley’s telephone kiosks are out of action — except for emergency service calls — following another spate of vandalism on Sunday night. In addition to the wrecked kiosks reported in last week’s Standard, the coin boxes of kiosks in Green Lane, Bell Vue Road, Mays Green and near the Wootton Manor post office were forced and cash to the total value of about £15 was taken.

“I was listening to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony on the radio and not paying attention to road signs,” wrote John Stewart Nicholl, of Walton Crescent, Oxford, to Henley magistrates on Tuesday. He admitted driving at a speed of 50mph in the 30mph section of the main road through Nettlebed and was fined £10 and had his licence endorsed.