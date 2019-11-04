Twenty five years ago...

ACTOR Nigel Havers drove away from Henley town centre leaving a “humourless” traffic warden writing out a parking ticket, a court heard on Tuesday. Henley magistrates were told that Paddy Horler attempted to ticket Havers when he parked his silver BMW in a no waiting area outside Rhino Antiques in Market Place in March. In a written statement, Havers, who lives in London, said the warden “appeared to have no sense of humour”. Havers pleaded guilty to the charge of parking in a restricted street and was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Plans for a £20 million office development on land owned by George Stow in Reading Road were unveiled by Henley investment company Perpetual this week. The nine-acre site would have three new office blocks and parking for 550 cars.

The ground floor window of Crispins restaurant in Hart Street, Henley, was smashed on Friday night, causing £30 damage. A brick was thrown through the window of a car parked in Waitrose car park late on Saturday evening and a reveller smashed a car’s headlight with a bar when he was refused entry to a party in Deanfield Road.