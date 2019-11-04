Ten years ago...

MORE than half of Henley’s empty shops have been filled since the Standard launched its Think Local campaign nine months ago. There are now only 14 vacant premises in the town compared with 34 in February when the recession was destroying trade and leaving store windows vacant. Almost 30 retailers, including national chains Sainsbury’s, Laura Ashley and Maison Blanc, have opened while independent retailers are returning to the town.

A brother and sister have been serving side by side in Afghanistan. Major Ed Launders, 31, is a member of the Welsh Guards and his sister Harriet, 33, is part of the Royal Army Medical Corps Volunteers. Their parents Nick and Sue live in Kingwood Common and Mr Launders is chairman of Peppard Parish Council.

There will be no Remembrance Day poppies in the Custance household this year. Jenefer Custance, 57, and her husband Terry, 59, say they will not be donating when a Royal British Legion collector calls at their home in Western Avenue, Henley. They are protesting at the Legion’s decision to accept a donation from the British National Party.