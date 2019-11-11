Ten years ago...

HISTORIC Fawley Court is to be restored to its former glory. The £22 million mansion on the edge of Henley has been owned by the Marian Fathers, a group of Polish priests, for more than 50 years but was sold in January to a mystery buyer for an undisclosed sum earlier this year. Now the Henley Standard can reveal that the new owner plans to restore the Grade I-listed property, which was designed by Christopher Wren.

An elderly woman who was given a parking ticket while delivering donations to a charity shop has told police: “I’ll see you in court.” Peggy Lindsay, 86, who is a volunteer at the shop, is refusing to pay the £30 fine. She parked her Honda Civic in the loading bay in Duke Street, Henley, and spent 18 minutes delivering a number of bags but returned to find she had been given a fixed penalty ticket.

The £20 million redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in Henley has been delayed again. The contract for the community hospital was due to be awarded in April but was put back to June and then to next autumn. Now health chiefs have admitted that they expect the deal will not be completed until December 2011.