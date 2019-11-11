Twenty five years ago...

UNDERAGE drinking is a growing problem in Henley, claimed a former mayor this week. Town councillor Janine Voss said that, while certainly not condoning publicans who served underage drinkers, young people were safer in the pub, where there are adults around to keep them in check, than drinking in the streets.

Retiring car park inspector Terry Treadwell has issued his final ticket after nearly a decade. He stood down on Tuesday, having issued thousands of penalty notices and run the gauntlet of irate motorists in Henley. “I’ve been called plenty of names over the years,” said Mr Treadwell, 65, who patrolled the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks. “Now that I’ve retired, people won’t run when they see me.”

A 14-year-old girl was injured when she was struck by a pellet fired from an air pistol at Gillotts School in Henley. It is understood the pistol was brought to the school by a pupil and it went off when a friend was playing with it in the playground. The pistol was fired in the direction of the girl and she was struck by the plastic pellet. She was treated for a “slight injury”.