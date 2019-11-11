Fifty years ago...

THE Dowager Viscountess Hambleden, who lives in Ewelme, made a plea for a speed limit for the village when she appeared at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to exceeding the legal limit on a restricted road. She admitted driving at 41mph in the 30mph section of Clay Lane, Benson, at 11.40am on September 22. Lady Hambleden said she had come through Ewelme, where the roads were narrow and twisty and would be “extremely dangerous” to go at even 30mph there. She added: “We are terribly upset that we have no speed limit”. She was fined £5 10s and her driving licence was endorsed.

Delays in the collection of house refuse in some parts of Henley was referred to at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council when it was stated that the men concerned and their trade union were to have early discussions in an attempt to solve the problem.

The small cross-section of Henley’s businessmen and women who took part in the trade fair, organised by the Henley and District Chamber of Trade in the town hall this week, seemed well satisfied with the interest shown in their wares by visitors.