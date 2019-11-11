Monday, 11 November 2019

A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday at about 4.30pm the Rev P Armitage was motorcycling in the direction of Nettlebed vicarage along the road leading from Reading to the point where it crosses the main Henley to Oxford road. The view at this point is obstructed by undergrowth and the vicar collided with a car. He emerged from the accident with a broken leg and a compound fracture of the thigh and his bicycle was reduced to scrap. The car was also considerably damaged but the occupants escaped uninjured.   

At the Henley branch meeting of the Oxfordshire Farmers’ Union, correspondence from the NFU on the progress of the royal commission on agriculture and on milk prices was read aloud.

The Rev William Wood, who has been rector of Rotherfield Greys for nearly 18 years, passed very suddenly and peacefully to his rest early in the morning on October 28. The 91-year-old was clear in mind and vigorous in body up to the last, in spite of his great age. The funeral was held on Saturday, All Saints’ Day. The body was carried to the church and laid before the altar in a plain coffin of unpolished elm on Friday evening.

