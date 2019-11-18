A hundred years ago...

AN outbreak of fire was discovered at the residence of Mr Wedlock in Bell Street, Henley, on Tuesday evening. The conflagration is supposed to have been caused by some clothing being aired and becoming ignited. Some children in the house were removed to a place of safety and thanks to the fire brigade, under foreman Betts, being smartly on the scene, the outbreak was subdued before much damage was done.

Owing to the heating apparatus at the Henley Congregational Church not being in working order, the services on Sunday next will be held in the adjoining hall. The preacher for the day will be the Rev R J Wells, secretary of the Congregational Union of England and Wales.

Mr J W Walker has, during the last three weeks, picked quite a lot of raspberries in his garden at Normanstead. He has forwarded a specimen to the Henley Standard office and they are certainly an extraordinarily good sample.