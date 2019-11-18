Fifty years ago...

A 16-YEAR-OLD pupil has been expelled from Shiplake College and five others suspended for smoking or having cannabis at school. The suspended boys, all under 17, have been sent home until the end of the term. Shiplake College is a £210-a-term residential public school with 200 pupils. Reading police said this week that the boys had been cautioned but no legal action was contemplated.

The Mayor of Henley, Councillor John Green, laid a wreath on the town hall steps during the Remembrance Day service on Sunday. There was a good turnout of British Legion members and representatives of other local organisations despite strong winds and driving rain in Market Place. Shiplake held its remembrance service at the village war memorial, which was recently voted the best-kept in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to put £2,000 towards the cost of repairing Paradise Road, Henley, which is not only unsurfaced but full of potholes. David Henschel, headmaster of nearby Henley Grammar School, said: “A campaign that has lasted some 10 years has come to a successful

conclusion.”