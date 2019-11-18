Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

TRADERS claim Henley’s main shopping street has turned into a “ghost road” since Waitrose opened its new store. The retailers in Bell Street say they have been hit by a slump in passing trade since the store moved its entrance from the main road to the King’s Road car park. They said their once vibrant shopping community had become “desolate” and their livelihoods were now at risk.   

Shopkeepers at Wootton Manor in Henley have won the final battle to save their customers’ car park from being turned into a site for flats. The decision, announced by a planning inspector this week, was heralded as a “victory for common sense” by the traders.

Calls for positive action to rescue Henley from the doom and gloom, including appointing a town centre manager, were made this week. One town councillor wanted £19,000 to be put aside in next year’s council budget specifically for the appointment. David Smewing told members of the council’s finance committee on Tuesday that a manager could stave off the effects of the Tesco store on town centre trade.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33