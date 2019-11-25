Ten years ago...

HENLEY has said a fond farewell to one of its favourite sons — town councillor and former mayor Terry Buckett. Cllr Buckett lost an eight-month battle with cancer in the early hours of Tuesday last week. He was 56. An estimated 600 people packed into St Mary’s Church on Tuesday for the full civic funeral given by the town council at the request of the postman’s widow, Pauline, because he was a serving councillor.

A ban on drinking outdoors in the town centre could be introduced for next year’s Henley Royal Regatta. The move was discussed at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s town and community committee on Tuesday. Members raised a number of problems they claimed were caused by the event, including people drinking in the streets and litter. Sgt Graham Pink, of Henley police, said: “We will look at the possibility of a ban for next year’s regatta.”

Members of the Henley Hawks women’s rugby team have stripped off for a calendar shoot. The risqué pictures are designed to raise money for a professional coach to improve their game following successive relegations. Player Nicole Burns came up with the idea.