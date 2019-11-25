Twenty five years ago...

A PROMINENT Henley liberal is calling for an election after a vacancy on the town council was filled, he claimed, through the “old boys’ network”. Mike Owen, husband of deputy mayor Jill Owen, said he was “absolutely incensed” after the Conservative majority on the council voted in a former Henley Young Conservative, Frank Browne, following the departure of Councillor Roger Tuckett.

Henley readers got their Sunday newspapers up to five hours late at the weekend when delivery vans were caught up in an armed police raid. Sunday morning activities froze at the John Menzies depot, off Portman Road, Reading, when police swooped on a travellers site in nearby Scours Lane after a gunshot was heard.

Henley town councillors have decided to budget £15,000 for the appointment of a town centre manager. Last week, members of the finance committee rejected the idea but after a discussion at Tuesday’s full council meeting members decided in favour of putting the money aside.