A hundred years ago...

A PLEASANT surprise was awaiting Mr J Barras, the late Henley postmaster, when he visited his former office while on a few days’ leave from his new post in Northallerton, Yorkshire. Quite a gathering of the staff were present and Mr W Hall, the new postmaster, presented Mr Barras with a carved oak barometer and thermometer combined with every good wish from all concerned. Mr Barras replied in his usual genial manner and expressed himself very pleased with the gift and especially the number of officials present.

Under the auspices of the Henley and District Horticultural Mutual Improvement Association, a non-competitive show of apples and pears was held in the Congregational Lecture Hall on Monday. The exhibits were staged on three sides of the hall and presented a magnificent sight. Unfortunately, the attendance was very meagre.

Yesterday, Mr E H Dee, on behalf of Messrs Simmons & Sons, offered for sale by auction at the Catherine Wheel Hotel four freehold residences with gardens in Hamilton Avenue, Henley. Two were sold for £500 but the other two failed to reach the reserve price.