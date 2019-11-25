Fifty years ago...

A ROAD accidents emergency care scheme was launched at Henley town hall on Wednesday. The aim is to prevent deaths in accidents by making arrangements for a doctor to be able to quickly reach and treat the injured before the ambulance arrives.

For the first time, a large number of local teachers will withdraw their services on Tuesday morning in a pay dispute and many children will be told to stay at home. Eighty-six teachers voted in favour of strike action at a meeting of the South Oxfordshire branch of the NUT at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common last week. Nineteen voted against the motion and one abstained. The teachers’ demand is for an extra £135 a year.

Poppy day this year achieved the total of £474 16s, although there are still a few small collections outstanding. Mrs Dunn, the honorary organiser, extends her thanks to the generous public for their response to members of the committee who carried on so ably in her absence (owing to ill health), especially the willing helpers and collectors.