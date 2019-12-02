Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

TWO girls living in upstairs flats at Norman Avenue, Henley, had to fight through thick smoke to get out of the property on Wednesday night when a fire broke out in the downstairs flat. One of the girls was ill and in her night dress. The only casualty was a pet budgerigar. Mrs Dockree, who lives in the downstairs flat, had left petrol in a polythene container near an oil fire. The container was smoking badly so she threw it outside.

David Henschel, headmaster of Henley Grammar School, spoke of what he addmitted had been a difficult year at the school’s speech day on Friday. GCE results had been bad, especially at O-level, he said. Mr Henschel said: “The long disruption of builders and their mess and noise very much in our midst was a contributory factor. So must have been the unusually large number of new teachers.”

Henley police are investigating an incident at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday night when a man was hit in the face by a missile thrown from outside the club. At 11pm the club decided not to let anyone else in but a gang of men demanded entry. It was then that the missile hit Mr Hobbs on the mouth, breaking four of his teeth.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33