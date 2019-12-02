Fifty years ago...

TWO girls living in upstairs flats at Norman Avenue, Henley, had to fight through thick smoke to get out of the property on Wednesday night when a fire broke out in the downstairs flat. One of the girls was ill and in her night dress. The only casualty was a pet budgerigar. Mrs Dockree, who lives in the downstairs flat, had left petrol in a polythene container near an oil fire. The container was smoking badly so she threw it outside.

David Henschel, headmaster of Henley Grammar School, spoke of what he addmitted had been a difficult year at the school’s speech day on Friday. GCE results had been bad, especially at O-level, he said. Mr Henschel said: “The long disruption of builders and their mess and noise very much in our midst was a contributory factor. So must have been the unusually large number of new teachers.”

Henley police are investigating an incident at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday night when a man was hit in the face by a missile thrown from outside the club. At 11pm the club decided not to let anyone else in but a gang of men demanded entry. It was then that the missile hit Mr Hobbs on the mouth, breaking four of his teeth.