A hundred years ago...

AT a recent meeting of the committee of the Henley and District War Memorial, a communication was received from Mr and Mrs J C Walker that they would be pleased to present a site for the proposed cottage hospital in memory of their youngest son, Captain Arthur J Walker, Yorkshire regiment, who was killed in action in Gallipoli. This generous offer has been accepted by the committee and the site in Harpsden Road is undoubtedly an excellent one.

Cottages in New Street belonging to the Henley Charity trustees were inspected and an estimate of £35 for what work was absolutely necessary to be done was produced.

An event of considerable interest in football circles is the betrothal of Alf Quantrill, Derby County’ss clever and speedy left-winger, to Miss Hetty Bloomer, daughter of the famous Steve Quantrill, who served with the Derbyshire Yeomanry in Egypt and Salonica and is a clerk in the office of a Derby solicitor.