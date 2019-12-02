Twenty five years ago...

MONTHS of speculation over Henley’s out-of-town Tesco store is set to end as builders get ready to move on site any day. Supermarket chiefs were due to meet builders, architects and councillors today to finalise the plans. The store is to be built by Bryant Construction and is expected to take around a year to complete.

Security has been stepped up at Huntercombe Young Offender Institute in Nuffield after claims that a teenager was assaulted by an inmate. The 13-year-old schoolboy claims he was pushed to the ground by a prisoner who had been outside the secure perimeter of the institution with a group working party. The incident, which happened on Wednesday last week, was witnessed by three of the boy's friends.

New parking arrangements for Henley should be in operation by the end of February. The much- delayed residents' parking scheme has finally been given the go-ahead from Oxfordshire County Council's environmental committee. Fourteen Henley streets will be affected by the proposals for a mixture of pay and display spaces and residents-only zones.